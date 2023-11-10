'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis And His Wife Meagan Embrace 'Parenthood'; Couple Welcomes Their Daughter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bonafide and nuanced 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis has become a father again. On early Friday, the actor confirmed the good news on Instagram alongside an adorable photograph of his newborn daughter that the couple welcomed through surrogacy. With a bright smile on his face, the baby entangles her hands by holding the finger of Tom while Meaghan Oppenheimer, wife of Netflix star Tom, stands right next to him with so much pure and immense love on the little munchkin. Born on Wednesday, November 8, the couple named their first daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer. The loving moment of the family that got captured inside the hospital is melting numerous hearts online.

"Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8. Within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate," Tom Ellis wrote in the official announcement post.

In a subsequent post, Meaghan Oppenheimer gave fans a sneak peek into how the Lucifer actor has already retained his dad duties. A photo shows Dolly resting peacefully on the shoulder of her father, Tom. Also, another snapshot gives a close glimpse of her entire face. Catch a glimpse of it here:

It was in 2019 when Tom Ellis tied the knot with writer Meaghan Oppenheimer, attended by many of his co-actors. "My new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," he introduced his life partner on Instagram in a romantic wedding post. The couple stood on a scenic bridge with Tom looking dapper in a formal suit and his ladylove a vision in white. She chose a lacy gown featuring long sleeves and a sheer veil for D-day. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious," the actor summed up the romantic post.

