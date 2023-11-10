               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hot Chocolate To Turmeric Latte: 7 Drinks To Try In Winter Mornings


11/10/2023 4:00:30 AM

Hot chocolate to turmeric latte are 7 winter morning drinks, to make you feel feel invigorated in the winter mornings

Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings

Hot chocolate to turmeric latte are 7 winter morning drinks, to make you feel feel invigorated in the winter mornings

Cranberry Hot Toddy

Mix hot water with cranberry juice, a splash of whiskey or bourbon, honey, and a squeeze of lemon

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric latte, or golden milk, combines turmeric, ginger, and other spices with milk

Apple Cider Vinegar

Heat up some apple cider and add a cinnamon stick or a pinch of cloves for extra flavor

Peppermint Mocha

Combine espresso or strong coffee with hot chocolate, add a splash of peppermint extract, and top it with whipped cream and crushed candy canes

Chai Latte

Brew a strong cup of chai tea and mix it with steamed milk. Add a dash of honey or sweetener to make it sweet as your palette permits

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is a classic winter favourite. Sprinkle a bit of chocolate shavings and cinnamon to add flavour to it

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

Brew a strong cup of coffee, add steamed milk, a splash of vanilla extract, and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon

