(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hot chocolate to turmeric latte are 7 winter morning drinks, to make you feel feel invigorated in the winter mornings

Hot chocolate to turmeric latte are 7 winter morning drinks, to make you feel feel invigorated in the winter mornings

Mix hot water with cranberry juice, a splash of whiskey or bourbon, honey, and a squeeze of lemon

Turmeric latte, or golden milk, combines turmeric, ginger, and other spices with milk

Heat up some apple cider and add a cinnamon stick or a pinch of cloves for extra flavor

Combine espresso or strong coffee with hot chocolate, add a splash of peppermint extract, and top it with whipped cream and crushed candy canes

Brew a strong cup of chai tea and mix it with steamed milk. Add a dash of honey or sweetener to make it sweet as your palette permits

Hot chocolate is a classic winter favourite. Sprinkle a bit of chocolate shavings and cinnamon to add flavour to it

Brew a strong cup of coffee, add steamed milk, a splash of vanilla extract, and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon