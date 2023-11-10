Switzerland To Norway: 7 European Countries You Should Visit In Winter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Switzerland's alpine charm to Norway's Northern Lights, visit these 7 countries to enjoy Europe at it's winter best
Cities like Nuremberg and Munich are especially enchanting during the winter season
Enjoy skiing in the Swiss Alps, explore charming villages like Zermatt, and take a scenic train ride on the Glacier Express
Explore glaciers, hot springs, and ice caves. The longer nights increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights
Winter beauty of the French countryside is unparalleled
Norway's winter landscapes are breathtaking, especially in places like Tromsø, where you can chase the Northern Lights
Austria is magical during winter months, Hallstat nestled amidst the Alps seem right out of a fantasy-land
Explore the stunning landscapes of Lapland. You can witness the Northern Lights, go dog sledding, and even meet Santa Claus in Rovaniemi
