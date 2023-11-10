ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Records, Surpassing Bairstow And Tendulkar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Rachin Ravindra's stellar performance continues as New Zealand secures a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, bringing them closer to the semi-finals. Ravindra's impressive knock of 42 contributes to the win, and during this innings, he achieves two significant records. New Zealand's batting sensation now holds the record for the most runs in a maiden World Cup edition, surpassing England's Jonny Bairstow (532). Additionally, Ravindra becomes the player with the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup under the age of 25, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record (523).

With this triumph, New Zealand positions themselves on the verge of securing a semi-final spot, currently in fourth place with 10 points, maintaining a superior net run-rate over rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan. For both Pakistan and Afghanistan to qualify, they require unlikely victory margins in their final matches against England and South Africa, respectively.

Despite facing four consecutive losses, the Black Caps rebounded in their last league match, setting the stage for a potential semi-final clash against the undefeated India. Ravindra, leading the batting chart with 565 runs, also displayed his prowess in bowling by taking two wickets in the match.

On the flip side, Sri Lanka end their league stage campaign with a seventh loss in nine matches, facing a challenging run in the Cricket World Cup.

