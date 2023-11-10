Here’S How Much It Reportedly Costs Apple To Make Iphone 15 Pro Max

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which retails for Rs. 1,59,900 (256GB), was unveiled by Apple during its September Far Out launch event. Global demand for the phone is being driven by notable improvements such the Bionic A17 chipset, titanium-based construction, and a new telephoto camera.

This week, a new analysis from industry research firm Counterpoint Research provides an overview of the expenses associated with producing Apple's flagship smartphone. The comprehensive research shows that compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year, the total bill of materials (BoM) cost for manufacturing the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is greater. The 5x telephoto camera and the upgraded chip are the main causes of the rise.

According to Counterpoint's most recent BoM research, Apple is profitably selling the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the phone costs the corporation $37.7 extra to produce, according to the bill of materials report. When compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6GB RAM + 256GB model, this is an 8% improvement.

The report breaks down the total cost part by part. Processor, camera and frames accounted for the biggest chunk of BoM.

The A17 Bionic processor, which is $30 (about Rs. 240) more expensive than the A16 Bionic SoC in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is built on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm fabrication technique.



Apple this year packed an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max and the total cost of the camera system is 34 percent costlier than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max increased by 18% as a result of the casing frame's usage of titanium alloy.

Prices for certain components have also gone down this year. Apple increased the RAM in the iPhone 15 Pro Max to 8GB, up from 6GB in the predecessor.

Furthermore, according to the source, 25% of the overall bill of materials (BoM) for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as opposed to 22% for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is made up of Apple's own-designed components, such as the CPU, the enhanced UWB, and power management ICs.

Price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900. In the US, it starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000).

The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,900 in India and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 87,530) in the US.

