Ukraine Hits Two Russian Navy's Landing Vessels In Crimea, Intel Confirms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Friday, the Ukrainian strikes hit two Russian high-speed landing craft in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The relevant report was confirmed to Ukrinform by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that both vessels were hit near the village of Chornomorske.

special forces destroy another enemy ammo depot in Donets

As reported, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of November 10. Local residents reported an "arrival" in the village of Chornomorske.