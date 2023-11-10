               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Military Strike At Lyceum In Stanislav, Kherson Region


11/10/2023 3:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on November 10, Russian troops shelled Stanislav, in the Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A local lyceum came under fire once again. There are damages to the premises," the post reads.

Read also: Church shelled by Russians shown in Kherson

The regional administration also published a photo of the aftermath of the attack.

As reported, yesterday, November 9, the Russian army fired 97 times in the Kherson region. Two people were killed and five others were injured.

MENAFN10112023000193011044ID1107405336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search