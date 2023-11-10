Russian Military Strike At Lyceum In Stanislav, Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on November 10, Russian troops shelled Stanislav, in the Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A local lyceum came under fire once again. There are damages to the premises," the post reads.

Church shelled by Russians shown in

The regional administration also published a photo of the aftermath of the attack.

As reported, yesterday, November 9, the Russian army fired 97 times in the Kherson region. Two people were killed and five others were injured.