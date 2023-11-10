Wreckage Of Downed Drone Damages Several Buildings In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region, the fragments of a downed enemy Shahed drone damaged several buildings in the private sector.
Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The day in the Cherkasy region began with a prolonged alert. Air defense was operating in the region. We have seen the fall of 'Shahed' fragments in the private sector in Zolotonosha district. As a result, several buildings were damaged," noted the head of the RMA.
Taburets emphasized that no people were injured.
As reported earlier, at night on November 10, Ukrainian air defense destroyed five Russian Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile.
