Baku Higher Oil School Hosts Closing Ceremony Of ITACA Project (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) hosted the closing
ceremony of ITACA project (Innovative training center to support a
3rd cycle advanced education course to face environmental emergency
in Azerbaijan).
The project was implemented within the framework of the Erasmus+
KA2: Capacity Building in Higher Education Program funded by the
European Union.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil
School Elmar Gasimov said that the project launched in 2019 has
been realized at a high level. The Rector emphasized that the ITACA
project is one of the most important educational projects
implemented by Azerbaijan together with the European Union.
"Baku Higher Oil School, which hosts the ITACA Training and
Research Center, is one of the main partners of the project. This
center, equipped with the most advanced technologies, was
established to remediate soil and water affected by oil and gas
production in Azerbaijan and to manage wastes. As part of the
project, 10 young specialists were engaged to conduct 40-week
trainings on 'Environmental Restoration and Sustainable Oil and Gas
Production'. The trainings conducted by professors and lecturers
from both local and European partner universities have nurtured
scientifically oriented personnel who, using the opportunities
provided by modern laboratories, will conduct productive research
in the field of environmental pollution prevention.”
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev emphasized that special importance is
attached to environmental issues in the country and large-scale
environmental projects are being implemented. The Minister noted
that by taking an active part in conducting trainings, young
specialists make an important contribution to solving environmental
problems.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Greece to Azerbaijan Christo Kapodistria spoke about the advantages
of the Erasmus+ program. He expressed confidence in the successful
implementation of the project and noted that the project
participants have gained valuable experience in the process.
Speaking at the event, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Science
and Education Vusala Gurbanova and Head of the National Erasmus+
Office Parviz Bagirov noted that as a result of the implementation
of the project, the efficiency of the teaching process in higher
education institutions has increased.
"The results of scientific and research activities have also
improved dramatically, and the project participants have gained
valuable experience."
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Executive Board of
“Tamiz Shahar” JSC Etibar Abbasov congratulated the project
partners and researchers and expressed confidence that the
experience they gained from participation in the project will be
useful in their future activities.
Project Coordinator, Prof. Luca Di Palma spoke about the work
done in the project, the results achieved and future opportunities.
He emphasized that the project was successfully implemented thanks
to the constant support provided by partners and close cooperation
between higher education institutions of the European Union and
Azerbaijan in the field of innovation. Luca Di Palma also noted
that the implementation of the project provided an opportunity for
its participants to exchange useful experience.
The implementation of ITACA project is coordinated by the
Sapienza University (Italy). Consortium members are Aalborg
University (Denmark), University of Granada (Spain), University of
Patras (Greece), the company Argus Umweltbiotechnologie GmbH
(Germany), Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University, Baku
Engineering University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and
Construction, the company Azecolab, and“Sukanal”
Scientific-Research and Design Institute.
