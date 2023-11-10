Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 9 increased by $0.38 and amounted to $85.40 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.46 and amounted to $83.19 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.02 per barrel, which is $0.16 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.39 on November 9 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.7 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 10.