US Forces Hit Four Times In Mideast - Pentagon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- American troops were hit four times by Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East after a U.S. strike Wednesday on an Iranian facility in Syria, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S. has now been attacked 46 times since Oct. 17, including 24 attacks in Iraq and 22 in Syria, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said late Thursday.

"If these attacks continue against our personnel, we won't hesitate at a time and place of our choosing to respond again," Singh told reporters at a briefing.

A total of 56 troops have been injured in the attacks, but most are minor injuries and every service member has since returned to duty, according to the Pentagon, he added. (end)

