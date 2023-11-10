Flags Will Be Lowered To Half-Mast And Silence Will Be Announced At UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- The UN will fly flags at half-mast to commemorate its staff who have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Stefan Dujarric said during the daily press conference.
The spokesman also said that the international organization's headquarters in New York, as well as its offices in all countries, will be lowered to half-mast and a minute of silence will be announced.
The memorial service will take place on November 13.
