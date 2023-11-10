Redcliffe Labs Launches \'Yes, You Can!\' Campaign On World Diabetes Day To Promote Essential Diabetes Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 09: Dedicated to fostering a healthier Bharat, Redcliffe Labs, a leading PAN India Omnichannel Diagnostics provider, has launched the groundbreaking campaign \'Yes, You Can!\' on World Diabetes Day. The month-long campaign, initiated in November 2023, is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging proactive health measures to combat the alarming rise of diabetes in India. This well-crafted initiative empowers individuals and families across different population segments by addressing specific needs for prevention, education, and early intervention.



As a part of the campaign, Redcliffe Labs is actively engaging individuals at an increasing risk of diabetes due to lifestyle, dietary habits, genetics, or other health conditions. They aim to provide these families with essential information and valuable insights to empower them to break the diabetes cycle across generations. Simultaneously, the campaign addresses the alarming connection between excess weight, sedentary habits, and diabetes. It educates individuals who are overweight and lead sedentary lifestyles on their heightened risk factors. Through the campaign, Redcliffe Labs emphasizes the pivotal role of preventive health checkups and advocates for early intervention, guiding individuals towards healthier living for a diabetes-free future.



For individuals with borderline blood sugar levels, the campaign provides actionable strategies to reverse diabetes. Through tailored guidance and expert advice, Redcliffe Labs supports these individuals in making lifestyle changes that can halt and even reverse the progression of the disease.



Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, says, \" We conducted a comprehensive analysis of health tests of more than 2 lakh patients aged 25 and above, and found that 4 out of every 10 patients exhibit deranged HbA1c levels. The rate at which diabetes cases are rising is alarming. At Redcliffe Labs, we believe in the power of knowledge and proactive healthcare, and we\'ve taken special initiative to address this issue.\"



\"Our \'Yes, You Can\' campaign is not just about preventing diabetes; it\'s about empowering individuals to take control of their health. In India, around 10.1 million people live with diabetes, and approximately 15.3% of the population have prediabetes. Therefore, it is crucial to educate people about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and preventive health measures to prevent, halt progression, and manage diabetes complications successfully. By embracing regular health checkups as a part of the routine and intervening early with expert medical support, we can conquer diabetes together, ensuring a healthier tomorrow for you and your family,\" she added.



As per the research presented at the 78th UN General Assembly on 21st September 2023, Redcliffe Labs\' test for diabetes is less than two-thirds the cost of the cheapest comparable screening and telemedicine interventions. It has also helped avert 0.2 DALYs (Disability Adjusted Life Years) per case of Diabetes by improving its long-term outcome through appropriate testing.



Redcliffe Labs offers diagnostic services in 220+ Indian cities with 80+ labs and 2000+ collection centers, enabling people to get a diagnosis from the comfort of their homes at no extra cost. In a diverse and highly populated country like India, providing affordable and accessible healthcare services without compromising the quality is of utmost importance to promote Equitable Access to Essential Diabetes Care, and Redcliffe Labs is pioneering the same in the diagnostics industry.



Redcliffe Labs is one of the fastest-growing omnichannel diagnostics service providers in India, which helps patients receive conclusive diagnosis with precision and accuracy. Redcliffe Labs services are currently available in 220+ cities across India through its wide network of owned advanced 80+ labs and 2000+ collection centers powered by home collection services, majorly targeting tier 2 and 3 masses. The company has served more than 4M+ patients with its high-end diagnostics services. Redcliffe Labs got a series B funding round of $61M in 2022.

