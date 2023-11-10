Kremlin Slashes Bonuses To Collaborators For“Work In Adverse Conditions” - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian authorities have decided to withdraw allowances for“work in adverse conditions” from collaborators - employees of the occupation administrations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

“The Kremlin decided to cancel the allowance for occupation administrations' staff for work 'in adverse conditions,'” the Center notes, adding that the changes, leading to a significant paycheck cut, will apply only to local collaborators.

At the same time, Russians posted to the temporarily occupied territories continue to receive additional payments, because, as the Center states, they are“valued more” in Moscow.

According to the Center for National Resistance, unemployment and wage arrears are growing rapidly in temporarily occupied areas. Even personnel at the occupation "administrations" see payment delays.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the authorities of the Russian Federation handed to Tatarstan officials control over several cities in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk region.