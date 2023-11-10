Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Up By 800 In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 10, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 309,520 Russian invaders, including 800 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 5,317 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 10,017 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 7,489 (+14) artillery systems, 877 (+2) MLR systems, 578 (+1) air defense systems, 322 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,595 (+2) operational- and tactical-level UAVs, 1,558 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 ( +0) submarine, 9,876 (+23) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,060 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine Army's General Staff confirmed 69 combat clashes with the Russian invasion forces in the past day.