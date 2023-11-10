Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.48 To USD 84.35 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped USD 1.48 to reach USD 84.35 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 85.83 pb on Wednesday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up by 47 cents to USD 80.01 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose 41 cents to stand at USD 75.74 pb. (end) km

