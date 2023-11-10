               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir's Representative Heads To Riyadh Sat. For Arab, Islamic Summits


11/10/2023 2:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (November 11) to head Kuwait's delegation in extraordinary Arab and Islamic summits due in Riyadh. (end) ahm

