Kuwait Amir's Representative Heads To Riyadh Sat. For Arab, Islamic Summits

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (November 11) to head Kuwait's delegation in extraordinary Arab and Islamic summits due in Riyadh. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.