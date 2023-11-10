Korean Event Tech Startup Eventus Celebrates Successful Global Debut Event In Singapore

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hosts 40 Singapore MICE/Tourism Industry Officials; Signs MoU with Singapore Partner

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Korean event tech startup EventUs announces the successful hosting of the SG-KR MICE Tourism Networking Dinner event, held in Singapore on October 31, 2023. The event, hosted by EventUs, took place at the stunning DuoTower Spectrum in Singapore from 7 PM to 10 PM and brought together 40 esteemed professionals from Singapore's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) and tourism industry, including representatives from Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS).EventUs showcased its innovative and efficient event management solutions, offering a seamless experience for participants. Their global service encompassed everything from event participant recruitment to on-site QR check-in, name tag printing, interactive survival quizzes, and exciting prize drawings.Singapore MICE industry representatives who attended the event expressed their admiration for EventUs, mentioning its user-friendly interface and quiz and prize drawing features that ensured a smooth and enjoyable experience.This event marks a significant milestone for EventUs as it marks the Korean company's global debut. During the event, EventUs also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a local partner in Singapore, paving the way for the startup to launch its services in the Singaporean market. As part of its expansion plans, EventUs will introduce paid event services to cater to local customer events in Singapore starting in November.Ahn Young-hak, CEO of EventUs, shared his insights, 'Singapore is renowned for hosting numerous global business events in Asia. Hence, it was our logical choice for our first foray into expanding within the Asian market, which is 72 times larger than Korea. We are committed to enhancing our global services, providing tailored solutions not only for Singapore but also for global events hosted in Korea.'EventUs offers an all-in-one event tech platform that streamlines the event management process from participant recruitment, event promotion, and on-site operations to post-event follow-up management, all driven by data-based decision-making to optimize return on investment. Over the past year, EventUs has successfully facilitated over 14,000 events, ranging from government ministries, local authorities, and major domestic and international corporations to startups, attracting over 490,000 participants.Hashtag: #EventUs

About EventUs

EventUs is a pioneering Korean event tech startup offering a comprehensive event management platform that simplifies the event organization process and enhances the ROI through data-driven decision-making. With a commitment to excellence, EventUs has facilitated thousands of successful events, serving a diverse clientele and bringing innovative solutions to the global events industry.



