American Express Expands Singapore Decision Science Center Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - American Express today announced it is deepening its investment in artificial intelligence with the expansion of the Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will now extend beyond credit decisioning and fraud prevention use cases to focus on data science applications in the areas of marketing and servicing model development and production, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the expansion, the CoE will also create a generative AI Research & Development practice focused on new AI applications for servicing, risk, and technology.







From left to right: Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express, Anna Marrs, Group President, Global Commercial Services and Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express, Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board, Chao Yuan, Executive Vice President, Decision Science & Data Strategy, American Express, Philbert Gomez, Vice President and Head, Digital Industry Singapore, Changbin Wang, Managing Director, Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence, American Express.

'American Express was an early adopter of AI, recognizing its ability to make a transformative impact on various aspects of our business. The Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence expanded our global data science and technology capabilities, allowing us to maintain our world-class credit and fraud risk results and continue on our journey of AI innovation,' said Anna Marrs, Group President, Global Commercial Services and Credit & Fraud Risk. 'In the next phase of the Center of Excellence, we will bring this same level of innovation to marketing and servicing use cases to deliver on our vision of providing the best customer experience every day.'

'EDB supports the development of innovative generative AI applications in businesses in order to improve their productivity and products. We are delighted to partner American Express as it expands its Decision Science Centre of Excellence which will develop novel generative AI tools to serve its global customer base,' said Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

