How The War On Gaza Has Stalled India's New Economic Corridor

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On September 9 during the Group of Twenty meeting in New Delhi, the governments of seven countries and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding to create an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Only three of the countries (India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) would be directly part of this corridor, which was to begin in India, go through the Persian Gulf, and terminate in Greece.

The European countries (France, Germany and Italy) as well as the EU joined this endeavor because they expected the IMEC to be a trade route for their goods to go to India and for them to access Indian goods at what they hoped would be a reduced cost.

The United States, which was one of the initiators of the IMEC, pushed it as a way both to isolate China and Iran and to hasten the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

It seemed like a perfect instrument for Washington: Sequester China and Iran, bring Israel and Saudi Arabia together, and deepen ties with India that seemed to have been weakened by New Delhi's reluctance to join the United States in its policy regarding Russia.

But Israel's war on the Palestinians in Gaza has changed the entire equation and stalled the IMEC. It is now inconceivable for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to enter such a project with the Israelis. Public opinion in the Arab world is red-hot, with inflamed anger at the indiscriminate bombardment by Israel and the catastrophic loss of civilian life.

Regional countries with close relations with Israel, such as Jordan and Turkey, have had to harden their rhetoric against Israel.

In the short term at least, it is impossible to imagine the implementation of the IMEC.

Pivot to Asia

Two years before China inaugurated its“One Belt, One Road” initiative, the United States had already planned a private-sector-funded trade route to link India to Europe and to tighten the links between Washington and New Delhi.