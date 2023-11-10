China's AIIB Faces Hot Canadian Fire

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Multilateralism – the willingness of sovereigns, despite different political systems and competing interests, to enter cooperative structured arrangements targeting shared challenges – is under threat.



The geopolitics of an increasingly assertive and heavy-handed China and Russia's brazen invasion of Ukraine risk eroding a key pillar of the post-WWII rules-based international order.

Created in 1944, the IMF and World Bank established a model for effective multilateralism – balancing on the one hand, a shared voice for all supported by high governance standards and a commitment to consensus, and on the other, acknowledging the realities of unequal economic and political standing in relative voting shares. But this model requires periodic re-calibration to remain aligned with changing realities.

On June 14, 2023, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister

announced

a halt to all government-led activities at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).



They were conducting an

urgent review of allegations

by the bank's resigning external affairs director, Canadian national Bob Pickard, of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference in the internal governance of the Beijing-based and Chinese-led multilateral development bank (MDB).

Political sensitivities around membership of the AIIB are not new. But over the last seven years, the bank has established its credentials as a responsible and accepted member of the MDB community by actively partnering with established MDBs, notably the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Pickard's allegations have found fertile ground in Canada, where a domestic context of

heightened suspicion

of the People's Republic of China has been fuelled by developments such as the“two Michaels” saga .

