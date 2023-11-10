With World's Gaze On Gaza, Ukraine's Leadership Is Quietly Split

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With the war in Gaza reverberating around the world, it is hard to hear anything above the noise. Yet an

interview with Ukraine's commander-in-chief

last week came through loud and clear, sparking both an internal crisis in Kiev and an international debate on the future of the conflict.

General Valery Zaluzhny is the man leading the Ukrainian war against Russia's invasion. For him to voice publicly that the fighting had reached a stalemate was astonishing, even shocking. Yet that was his conclusion:“Just like in the First World War we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” he said.“There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”

It was a surprising admission, which unsurprisingly brought an

immediate rebuke

from Ukraine's political leadership.“This is not a stalemate,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky, clearly concerned by the characterization and its impact on Western support.

It was also a rather obvious statement about the current situation.

That the Ukraine war is at a stalemate has been clear for weeks, yet it has taken the Gaza war to make that reality clear.

Ukraine's spring counteroffensive was meant to be a military storm that would finally shift the tide of battle. From the beginning it was plagued by a

lack of equipment ,

and when it finally got started in the summer, it spluttered rather than shocked.

Before the counteroffensive began in June, Ukraine had managed to regain territory from the Russians, mainly around Kharkiv in the east and Kherson in the south.