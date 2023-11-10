Nouriel Roubini Unveils Blockchain Stablecoin As Dr. Doom Takes The Plunge

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Nouriel Roubini, often called“Dr. Doom” for his candid economic forecasts, has entered the blockchain space by launching a new token. Roubini, a vocal critic, once denounced Bitcoin as the“mother of all bubbles”. He also remains convinced crypto is a significant fraudulent activity. Even so, Roubini introduced a blockchain-based stablecoin, challenging the industry he scrutinized.

The venture, Atlas Capital, co-founded by Roubini, stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of financial technology . Billing itself as a FinTech company, Atlas Capital is carving a niche at the intersection of macroeconomics, geopolitics, climate risks, and cutting-edge technology. It marks a notable shift for Roubini, a staunch opponent of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, dismissing it as a“collapsing Ponzi scheme.”

The stablecoin, the Atlas Climate Token (ACT) , is pegged to an eclectic mix of assets. These include climate-resilient real estate investment trusts (REITs), strategic commodities, inflation-resistant sovereign bonds, and the timeless asset, gold. This diversification offers a hedge against traditional currency fluctuations and provides a sustainable investment vehicle.

ACT doesn't just promise stability. It also seeks to blend the reliability of regulated assets with the innovation of decentralized finance (DeFi ) and traditional finance (TradFi) products. This hybrid approach is designed to offer a safeguarded digital value store, and over time, it is expected to evolve into a payment method for communities susceptible to economic volatility.

Roubini's foray into the crypto world is comprehensive. With plans to incorporate real-world assets (RWAs) into the fold and even the potential launch of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the Atlas Roubini Macro Navigator Index embodies the ambition of this initiative. The projected ETF launch , slated for the first quarter of 2024, is under discussion with leading ETF issuers and distributors.

The introduction of the ETF and token by Atlas Capital is aimed at democratizing access to climate-focused investment strategies. By offering these on accessible, liquid terms, Roubini hopes to attract everyday investors. However, the landscape is not without skeptics. Critics caution that the allure of decentralization might be a façade, potentially leading uninformed investors to financial loss.

As with any investment, due diligence is critical. Potential investors are encouraged to thoroughly investigate the merits and risks associated with the Atlas Climate Token. The project promises to merge the best of various asset classes. However, it remains essential to approach such innovations with informed caution.

