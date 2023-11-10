Nashville Religion Communicators Council To Hear About Artificial Intelligence And The Church

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, 10th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.







The November meeting will take place virtually and is being held with other chapters across the country, where the organization will hear about“AI and the Church,” from Daniel Copeland, Associate Vice President of Research for Barna Group. According to its website,“Barna Group has conducted more than two million interviews over the course of thousands of studies, and has become a go-to source for insights about faith and culture, leadership and vocation, and generations. Barna Group has carefully and strategically tracked the role of faith in America, developing one of the nation's most comprehensive databases of spiritual indicators.”

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha'is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators/nashville-chapter.