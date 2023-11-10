The Pretty Hot Mess: A Holistic Haven For Wellness

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Saratoga Springs, NY, 10th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Welcome to The Pretty Hot Mess, a haven of holistic wellness located in South Glens Falls, New York. At our shop, we are passionate about enhancing your lifestyle with transformative products that promote well-being and vitality. We believe in the power of CBD, essential oils, crystals, and more to help you live your best life. Join us on a journey towards holistic healing and discover the remarkable story behind our founder's mission. Visit for more information.

The Genesis of The Pretty Hot Mess

Our story begins with a remarkable individual who has traversed the realms of conventional medicine to find solace in holistic remedies. A former nurse practitioner, she dedicated herself to the world of healthcare, striving to make a difference in the lives of her patients. However, as time passed, she found herself increasingly dissatisfied with the prescription-focused treatments that dominated the medical landscape.

In her pursuit of more holistic and patient-centric approaches, she decided to take a courageous step. In 2015, she left behind the world of conventional medicine to chase her lifelong dream of owning her own business. This marked the birth of The Pretty Hot Mess.

Battling Health Challenges

The founder's journey towards holistic wellness was deeply influenced by her own health challenges. In 1998, she received the life-altering diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after her dedicated service in the US Navy. Despite medical recommendations, she chose to forgo traditional MS medications, opting instead for natural treatments.

In 2006, another formidable health obstacle emerged as she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Melanoma. The relentless battle against both MS and Melanoma, coupled with numerous surgeries for the latter, exacted a toll on her immune system. Since 2006, she has spent an average of 2-3 months each year in the hospital.

Over the past 13 years, she faced a relentless series of health challenges, from shingles and meningitis to chronic fatigue and migraines. She grappled with pancreatitis, gastroparesis, IBS, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and an array of other ailments. Throughout this ordeal, she remained steadfast in her refusal to succumb to conventional medications.

Discovering the Power of Holistic Healing

The turning point in her health journey arrived when she experienced pancreatitis and gastroparesis as a result of a medication overdose during a hospital stay. A physician's error in prescribing a potent cardiac medication led to liver failure. By 2017, her health was in shambles, with her cancer resurfacing an astonishing 23 times in various locations.

In late 2017, while on vacation with her family, her lower extremities swelled, and she was overwhelmed by fatigue, flu-like symptoms, and excruciating pain. After about a week, she could barely walk, her abdomen swelled, and she lost her ability to eat. The situation deteriorated to the point where she had to rely on a wheelchair – her greatest fear.

Upon returning home, she sought help from her primary care physician. The diagnosis was psoriatic arthritis and an MS flare-up. Her lab results were alarming, yet her doctor prescribed prednisone with the expectation that she would recover in 3-4 weeks. Unfortunately, her health continued to deteriorate.

The Healing Power of CBD

Amidst her health struggles, a glimmer of hope emerged. Her daughter, Aurora, reminded her of something she had set aside – her essential oils. Aurora noticed that when her mother used these oils, she experienced fewer health setbacks.

Additionally, her partner, Trevor, introduced her to the world of CBD. Although initially hesitant due to misconceptions about CBD's relation to marijuana, she embarked on thorough research. What she discovered changed her life.

Trevor's information and her own research revealed that CBD was distinct from marijuana and offered potential relief. Desperate for respite from her pain, she embarked on a journey into the world of CBD, which eventually led her to Luce Farms in Vermont.

Luce Farms CBD: A Turning Point

Angel's visit to Luce Farms proved to be a turning point in her quest for well-being. Within just 15 minutes of trying their CBD products, she felt a remarkable improvement. Encouraged by the results, she visited the farm, solidifying her trust in their products.

Within one week of starting CBD, she felt“normal” again, and her pain level plummeted from a 10 to a manageable 2. Remarkably, the only medication she continued to take was Effexor for her anxiety. However, within a week of using Full Spectrum CBD, she successfully weaned herself off that medication as well.

Since June 2018, she has remained prescription-free. She has not experienced any MS flare-ups, hospitalizations, or major illnesses, apart from a brief 24-hour GI bug. While she cannot definitively attribute her improved health solely to CBD, she enthusiastically credits CBD with giving her life and health back.

Sharing the Healing Journey

Emboldened by her own experience, Angel decided to share the benefits of CBD and holistic wellness with the world. In June 2018, she began selling her essential oil blends and Luce Farms CBD products. What started as a small operation out of her home quickly blossomed.

Within three months, The Pretty Hot Mess opened its storefront, attracting not just local customers but individuals from across the globe. Medical providers from multiple states and countries began referring their patients to Angel for additional support in their healthcare regimens.

A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

At The Pretty Hot Mess, we are committed to the highest standards of quality and safety. We meticulously research and select the finest ingredients for our products. Angel, the creative force behind the shop, personally formulates proprietary essential oil blends, ensuring their unique efficacy.

Holistic Healing for All

Our mission is clear: to assist others in integrating natural alternatives into their healthcare routines. The testimonials from our valued customers serve as a testament to the transformative power of holistic wellness.

Join us at The Pretty Hot Mess, where CBD, essential oils, crystals, and more converge to offer a path to holistic healing. Discover a new way to embrace well-being and elevate your lifestyle, just as our founder did on her extraordinary journey from conventional medicine to holistic health.

Conclusion

The Pretty Hot Mess stands as a beacon of hope and healing, born from a remarkable journey of resilience and determination. Our founder's unwavering commitment to holistic wellness, driven by her own health challenges, has transformed her life and the lives of countless others.

At our shop, we believe in the incredible power of CBD, essential oils, crystals, and more to unlock the potential for holistic healing. Angel's personal transformation, from the depths of debilitating illness to a life filled with vitality, is a testament to the profound impact of natural alternatives.

We invite you to embark on your own journey towards well-being with us. Join our ever-growing family of customers who have experienced the transformative effects of our products. Whether you seek relief from pain, support for anxiety and stress, or a holistic approach to overall health, The Pretty Hot Mess is here to guide you.

Together, let's embrace a future where holistic wellness takes center stage, where natural alternatives light the path to a brighter, healthier life. Join us at The Pretty Hot Mess, where healing, hope, and transformation await. Your journey to a better, more vibrant you starts here.