Kinetex Widget Pre-Announcement

Dubai, UAE, 10th November 2023,

Dubai, UAE, 10th November 2023, The Kinetex's team has been working tirelessly to bring one of its first innovative products - Kinetex dApp - to market. It is a meta cross-chain dApp that creates a layer on top of DEXes and network bridges, serving as a single source of aggregated liquidity.

One of our core principles of Kinetex is accessibility, so the team designed the Kinetex widget with a simple, intuitive interface that provides extensive functionality for both experienced and inexperienced users. With Kinetex, you can easily swap thousands of different assets, including those from EVM-compatible and non-EVM networks, without leaving the dApp.

Kinetex dApp comes with several advantages. It will provide access from the most popular wallets, offering a simple, all-in-one interface. The widget will aggregate existing liquidity from the market, uniting over 400 different sources, including bridges, DEXes, protocols, and market makers. By avoiding storing liquidity in a single place, Kinetex eliminates risks connected to hacker attacks, thereby enhancing overall security.

Initially, the widget will support 15 networks, but the team will continue working on adding new chains, gradually increasing the number. The goal is to offer cross-chain solutions for more than 5,000 tokens, as well as native coin tokenization. At first, users will still need to sign each transaction independently through Metamask. However, automated swaps will be available for everyone very soon after the launch.

The Kinetex team highly values the safety of the dApp users. Therefore, the front-end part was made public and available for anyone to review, showing the commitment to ensuring a secure, efficient, and enjoyable experience. All smart contracts will also be publicly visible before signing.

