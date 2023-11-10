Foxconn, Nvidia Joining Hands To Forge AI Industrial Revolution

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group, widely known as Foxconn, and America's Nvidia plan to join technological forces“to accelerate the AI industrial revolution.”

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer, is the primary assembler of the Apple iPhone. California-based Nvidia is the world's leading designer of the graphics processing units (GPUs) used in artificial intelligence applications.

Foxconn intends to use Nvidia technology to further the digitalization of manufacturing and inspection workflows, the development of AI-enhanced electric vehicles and robotics, and language-based generative AI services.

Both tech giants are in pursuit of new growth opportunities as Foxconn diversifies away from its traditional heavy dependence on Apple and Nvidia seeks new markets amid US government sanctions that have crippled its once-booming business in China.

However, Nvidia said this month it has developed three new sanctions-compliant AI chips, based on its flagship H100 product, for China's markets.

Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed their collaborative revolutionary plans on October 18 at the Hon Hai Tech Day event held in Taipei.

They reportedly plan to build factories supported by Nvidia GPU-based computing infrastructure designed to process, refine and transform large amounts of data into AI models that can identify patterns and make predictions. These new data centers will be based on Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and AI enterprise software.

The GH200 Grace Hopper system-on-chip (SoC) combines Nvidia's Grace central processing unit (CPU) and Hopper GPU architectures with high-bandwidth memory to enable large-scale AI training, inference and high-performance computing.

Launched in August 2023, the GH200 was created to handle the most complex generative AI workloads including large language models, recommender systems (AI algorithms associated with machine learning) and vector databases (data stored as mathematical representations to facilitate machine learning).