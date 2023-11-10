(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) --
1936 -- Four Palestinian teachers arrived in Kuwait by land to work at Mubarakiya and Ahmadiya Schools, the first non-Kuwaiti teachers to work in Kuwait in line with a recruitment decision by the Council of Education.
1968 -- State of Kuwait established a Police College. The first batch was enlisted in October 1969.
1994 -- Iraq's Revolutionary Council acknowledged, in a statement, Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial safety and political independence in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 833 (1993).
2010 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that Fayza Al-Kharafi, a Chemistry Professor at Kuwait University, won its 2011 L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science award for Africa and Arab regions due to her scientific research in corrosion in water treatment and oil industries.
2012 -- State of Kuwait was registered in the Guinness World Records for organizing the biggest ever fireworks to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the constitution. (end)
