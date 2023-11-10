Foreign Ministry Rejects Armenian FM's Baseless And False Claims Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



We strongly reject the baseless and false claims made against Azerbaijan by Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, during his speech at the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

According to Azernews, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, said this in his comment on the baseless opinions expressed by the Armenian FM.

"Armenia, which committed mass massacres and crimes against humanity during nearly 30 years of military aggression against our country, violated the fundamental rights of about one million Azerbaijanis, continues to hypocritically accuse Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" of Armenians who voluntarily went to Armenia, and attempts to abuse various international platforms in this direction. It is obvious that such groundless claims of Armenia clearly contradict the reports and statements of the representatives of the UN specialized agencies who visited the region and are active in this country.

As for the claims that cultural and historical monuments are in danger in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, it is completely unreasonable for Armenia, which is known for deliberately destroying, misappropriating, changing, and illegally transporting our cultural heritage in the former occupied territories of our country and in Armenia, to accuse Azerbaijan of this issue.

"The Armenian minister's inappropriate reference to the decision of the International Court of Justice in this matter is nothing more than an attempt to distort court decisions," the MFA official said.

The Spokesperson said that our historical and religious monuments located in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan are our national-cultural heritage and are protected regardless of their origin, secular or religious affiliation.

"Armenia's calls on the implementation of an assessment mission to the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan from an international platform such as UNESCO, which has the duty to protect cultural, religious, and history, are nothing but hypocrisy. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly called for the implementation of assessment missions, unfortunately, this was not possible due to the obstacles of the Armenian side. UNESCO itself confirmed this fact in its 2005 report. We are once again witnessing that Armenia continues its smear campaign against our country by continuing its false and slanderous rhetoric against Azerbaijan from various international platforms and is determined to further undermine the prospects for a peace agreement. We hope that the Armenian side will not miss this historic chance for peace in the region and will not hinder efforts for regional stability and economic stability, which will benefit its country," A. Hajizade added.