Foreign Ministry Rejects Armenian FM's Baseless And False Claims Against Azerbaijan

We strongly reject the baseless and false claims made against
Azerbaijan by Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Armenia, during his speech at the 42nd session of
the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.
According to Azernews, the press secretary of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, said this in his comment on the
baseless opinions expressed by the Armenian FM.
"Armenia, which committed mass massacres and crimes against
humanity during nearly 30 years of military aggression against our
country, violated the fundamental rights of about one million
Azerbaijanis, continues to hypocritically accuse Azerbaijan of
"ethnic cleansing" of Armenians who voluntarily went to Armenia,
and attempts to abuse various international platforms in this
direction. It is obvious that such groundless claims of Armenia
clearly contradict the reports and statements of the
representatives of the UN specialized agencies who visited the
region and are active in this country.
As for the claims that cultural and historical monuments are in
danger in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, it is completely
unreasonable for Armenia, which is known for deliberately
destroying, misappropriating, changing, and illegally transporting
our cultural heritage in the former occupied territories of our
country and in Armenia, to accuse Azerbaijan of this issue.
"The Armenian minister's inappropriate reference to the decision
of the International Court of Justice in this matter is nothing
more than an attempt to distort court decisions," the MFA official
said.
The Spokesperson said that our historical and religious
monuments located in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan are
our national-cultural heritage and are protected regardless of
their origin, secular or religious affiliation.
"Armenia's calls on the implementation of an assessment mission
to the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan from an international platform
such as UNESCO, which has the duty to protect cultural, religious,
and history, are nothing but hypocrisy. Although Azerbaijan
repeatedly called for the implementation of assessment missions,
unfortunately, this was not possible due to the obstacles of the
Armenian side. UNESCO itself confirmed this fact in its 2005
report. We are once again witnessing that Armenia continues its
smear campaign against our country by continuing its false and
slanderous rhetoric against Azerbaijan from various international
platforms and is determined to further undermine the prospects for
a peace agreement. We hope that the Armenian side will not miss
this historic chance for peace in the region and will not hinder
efforts for regional stability and economic stability, which will
benefit its country," A. Hajizade added.
