Visa-Free Regime Between Kazakhstan And China Takes Effect

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 10. An agreement
on mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China has come into
effect on September 10, 2023, Trend reports.
This agreement exempts nationals of both countries from visa
restrictions for private concerns, tourism, medical treatment,
foreign travel, transit, and business purposes.
Citizens of both countries could stay in their respective
territories for up to 30 calendar days after crossing the border,
for a total of 90 days in a 180-day period.
If citizens need to stay for longer than 30 days, they must get
an entry visa of the appropriate category in advance. The visa-free
regime does not allow the right to work, study, or engage in
missionary activities.
The above agreement does not apply to travels to the Chinese
special administrative areas of Hong Kong and Macao. Citizens of
Kazakhstan can visit Hong Kong without a visa for up to 14 days,
although visits to Macao require a visa.
On May 17, 2023, the government of Kazakhstan and the government
of China signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption in Xi'an.
This document was signed during Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev's state visit to China.
Citizens of Kazakhstan can now visit 34 countries without a
visa.
