Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates“October Fest Of Colours” Exhibition On Ashthami Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a celebration of the vibrant world of art and culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, inaugurated the“October Fest of Colours” exhibition at Hotel Sheraton Saket on the auspicious occasion of Ashthami Day.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the pivotal role of art and culture in our lives, highlighting that the promotion of these aspects strengthens our cultural heritage and history. He extended his gratitude to the exhibition's curator, Vikram Sethi, for the invitation and expressed his belief that every exhibition is a unique learning experience, bringing forth new creativity that infuses fresh energy into our lives.



Art, according to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, is a conduit through which individuals express their innermost thoughts and emotions, creating a profound connection with those who engage with their creations.



Aruna Sethi, the former Regional Vice President of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce, lauded the significance of exhibitions in providing talented artists with a platform to showcase their remarkable work. Regular exhibitions, like“October Fest of Colours,” have the potential to shine a spotlight on the multitude of talented artists who may otherwise remain hidden in the shadows.



The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Vikram Sethi, the art curator, acknowledging the artists' contributions and the presence of distinguished guests.



The“October Fest of Colours” exhibition featured a splendid array of works by talented artists, including Seema Bhargava, Behram Rustam Rana, Ritu Verma, Inderjeet Chawla, and Synoj Sivan. Their artistry was on display, showcasing their unique perspectives and creative expressions.



This exhibition serves as a testament to the enduring power of art and the role it plays in enriching our lives with color, creativity, and cultural significance. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.



