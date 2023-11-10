Zee Business To Present Muhurat Trading Special Show For Diwali On 12Th November 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the festival of Diwali approaches, Zee Business is delighted to announce its special \'Muhurat Trading\' show, set to air on Sunday, 12th November 2023. The trading session conducted on the auspicious day of Diwali, is considered a golden opportunity for investors to tap into good luck and prosperity. In 2023, Diwali Muhurat Trading will occur from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m, with Zee Business\' exclusive coverage beginning from 5 p.m.



Muhurat trading holds a special place in the hearts of investors due to its auspicious timing, believed to usher in good luck and prosperity. It is a symbolic gesture, akin to a token investment made by many, who purchase shares as a means of celebrating Diwali and seeking the blessings of wealth from the goddess Lakshmi. Moreover, Muhurat trading typically unfolds amid a positive market sentiment, aligning with a general sense of optimism about the stock market\'s future.



Emphasizing on the relevance of Muhurat trading, Anil Singhvi Managing Editor, Zee Business said, \"Diwali, a festival of illumination and prosperity, creates a unique opportunity for investors. Zee Business proudly introduces the Muhurat Trading show, where we empower our viewers with knowledge to make informed investment decisions during this auspicious time. At Zee Business, we grasp the essence of Muhurat Trading on Diwali, where faith and finance intertwine. Join us in illuminating your financial path and ensuring your investments radiate success.\"



With expert guidance, responsible investing tips, and the spirit of Diwali, let us all come together to make this occasion a beacon of success, paving the way for a brighter financial future.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India\'s leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

