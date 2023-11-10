Moderate Weather Conditions In Most Parts Of Jordan Today - JMD Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Moderate weather conditions are forecast, on Friday, countrywide, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea are predicted to experience relatively warm weather, according to the JMD.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD added.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius, sliding to 13 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach a high of 32 degrees, standing at 20 degrees at night.