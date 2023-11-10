Apollo Hospitals Reports Strong All-Round Q2 FY24 Performance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Apollo Hospitals, recently celebrated its remarkable 40-year journey in delivering exceptional healthcare services to patients in India and around the globe. This milestone is a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing top-notch healthcare solutions. During the second quarter of FY24, Apollo Hospitals continued its mission of expanding its presence across India while reaffirming its leadership position and unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled patient care.



Expanding reach and care delivery touch points Apollo Hospitals expanded its footprint in East India by acquiring a partially built

hospital in Kolkata, with a total capacity of 325 beds. This addition marks Apollo's second hospital in Kolkata, complementing their flagship facility in the city. With this acquisition, Apollo now has five hospitals in Eastern India, solidifying its position as

the leading healthcare provider in the region. The total bed count in the Eastern region is over 1800, with plans for an additional 700 beds over the next three years, bringing the total bed count in the region to 2500.



The company entered into binding agreement for a 250 bed new hospital asset in Pune, expandable to 425 beds. This marks Apollo's entry into the city of Pune, one of the most promising and fastest growing cities in India, with a significant demand-supply gap of high-quality healthcare beds for the local population as well as for drain-in markets. With this expansion, Apollo will have over 1000 beds in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. As part of their continued commitment to clinical excellence, Apollo Hospitals introduced a paediatric care division known as "Apollo Children's." This division specializes in delivering interventions for complex medical and surgical conditions for children, further bolstering Apollo's clinical leadership across the nation.



Apollo Hospitals also extended its reach by offering health screening and outreach outpatient services at a newly launched facility in Gurugram. This expansion ensures that healthcare services are readily available to a broader population in the National

Capital Region. Enabling technology to create more care touch points. The company introduced India's first Comprehensive Connected Care program, powered by cutting-edge Connected Care technology. This initiative offers clinical teams and nursing staff a holistic, real-time view of patients throughout their healthcare journey, covering critical touchpoints such as emergency and ambulance services, in-patient care, post-surgery follow-up, and home care. This advancement has led to substantial improvements in quality and safety, resulting in an enhanced overall patient experience.



Apollo Hospitals strengthened its collaboration with Google Cloud, aiming to make healthcare more accessible to every Indian through their leading digital platform, Apollo 24x7. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the way healthcare is accessed in the country. By building a robust connected care partner network through collaborations, Apollo also launched Apollo Connect aimed to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India by improving last mile patient access, affordability and experience. Through this program, Apollo's partner hospitals will be able to enhance the services they offer patients, achieve superior clinical outcomes, improve patient retention, save costs and strengthen business performance. Apollo Connect, further promises to provide neighborhood hospitals and nursing homes the ecosystem support to help patients get access to quality healthcare they need, closer to home, and reduce the financial burden of travel and logistics.

