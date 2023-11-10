Asian Academy Of Arts Pays Tribute To Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan At The 9Th Global Literary Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 9th Global Literary Festival Noida, organized by the Asian Academy of Arts, dedicated the third day of the event to honor the memory and teachings of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the esteemed former President of India. This special day was dedicated to propagating the ideology of Dr. Radhakrishnan, aiming to bring his profound wisdom to the people of India and beyond.



Sandeep Marwah, a globally recognized educationist with numerous awards and world records in education, emphasized the importance of education in the growth and progress of a nation. He stressed the need for every citizen of India to be proficient in at least one or two languages, highlighting the significance of literacy, communication, and education in driving the nation forward. The 9th Global Literary Festival Noida served as a poignant reminder of the nation's commitment to fostering knowledge and enlightenment through education.



Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan once said,“Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness.” His words continue to resonate, underlining the role of knowledge and love in shaping society. He also emphasized the role of books as bridges between cultures, showcasing the importance of literature in uniting people from diverse backgrounds. Dr. Radhakrishnan's wisdom also reminded us that tolerance is a homage paid by finite minds to the infinite, highlighting the value of open-mindedness and acceptance in our lives.



Notable personalities Jyoti Jha, Novelist & Author; Tanmay Dubey, Author; Sameer Anjaan, renowned Lyricist; and Partap Sehgal, a renowned author, participated in this event to pay tribute to the great leader. Vijay Jolly, a senior political leader, unveiled a poster commemorating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's invaluable contributions during the festival designed by Radhakrishnan Forum.



The 9th Global Literary Festival Noida continues to be a platform that celebrates literature, education, and cultural exchange, underlining the significance of knowledge and wisdom in our society. It serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the importance of his teachings in our lives.



