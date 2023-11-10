               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Engage Russian Drones In The Sky Over Kyiv


11/10/2023 12:13:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air raid alert declared in Kyiv region overnight Friday, Ukraine's air defense forces were shooting down enemy drones.

That's according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles were detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging their targets," the post notes.

Read also: Mykolaiv paratroopers shoot down three Russian drones in one day

The administration called on residents of the region to remain in shelters and other safe places, as well as to observe silence on social media – not to record or post the results of air defense work.

The air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions due to the threat of one-way attack drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

