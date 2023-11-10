Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Engage Russian Drones In The Sky Over Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air raid alert declared in Kyiv region overnight Friday, Ukraine's air defense forces were shooting down enemy drones.

That's according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles were detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging their targets," the post notes.

Mykolaiv paratroopers shoot down three Russianin one day

The administration called on residents of the region to remain in shelters and other safe places, as well as to observe silence on social media – not to record or post the results of air defense work.

The air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions due to the threat of one-way attack drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine