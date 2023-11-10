               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Flags Will Be Lowered To Half-Mast And Silence Will Be Announced At UN


11/10/2023 12:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN will fly flags at half-mast to commemorate its staff who have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This was told by the spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Stefan Dujarric at the daily press conference, Azernews reports.

The spokesman said that the international organization's headquarters in New York, as well as its offices in all countries, will be lowered to half-mast and a minute of silence will be announced.

The memorial service will take place on November 13.

It should be recalled that over the past month, more than 88 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip (UNRWA), the largest humanitarian organization, have been killed.

