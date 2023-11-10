Flags Will Be Lowered To Half-Mast And Silence Will Be Announced At UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN will fly flags at half-mast to commemorate its staff who
have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in the Middle
East.
This was told by the spokesman of the UN Secretary-General
Stefan Dujarric at the daily press conference, Azernews
reports.
The spokesman said that the international organization's
headquarters in New York, as well as its offices in all countries,
will be lowered to half-mast and a minute of silence will be
announced.
The memorial service will take place on November 13.
It should be recalled that over the past month, more than 88
employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for
Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip (UNRWA), the largest
humanitarian organization, have been killed.
