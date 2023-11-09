Local Brokerage Phillip Nova Breaks New Ground With Multi-Asset Platform

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - The Phillip Nova 2.0 trading platform, now available as a mobile app on Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Investors can not only diversify their portfolios, but also take advantage of opportunities across various markets when they hold positions across different asset classes.



Multiple Asset Classes

The all-new Phillip Nova 2.0 mobile trading platform boasts of multiple product offerings, ranging from stocks, ETFs, precious metals, oil, futures, Forex and other commodities. Multiple asset classes, all under one roof. Trading is now simplified as investors can trade all of the above products with only one account.

Only One account



With Phillip Nova 2.0, investors need to open only one account, not multiple accounts. All they have to do is to put in only one initial deposit to start trading multiple products accords multiple asset classes. For example, when an investor opens a new Phillip Nova account, and deposits $40,000 in funds, the investor may choose to buy or sell stocks, buy or sell futures, buy or sell gold or oil using the $40,000. The investor does not need a second account or second set of capital to trade a different asset class.

This can happen because the Phillip Nova 2.0 boasts a single ledger system. With this, investors may also view their profits and losses across the multiple assets / positions that they are holding, at one glance.



Trading Stocks, ETFs, Futures, Commodities, Precious Metals and Forex



Investors are spoilt for choice with over 11,000 stocks and ETFs available on the Phillip Nova 2.0 trading platform. They may choose from US, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore stocks or ETFs or trade futures products from around the world. Futures contracts include stock index futures, commodities, oil and precious metals. Investors may also trade over 31 Forex pairs with tight spreads as low as 0.8 pips and access over 100 technical indicators with charting powered by TradingView.



Phillip Nova 2.0 App Features



Investors will find tools such as market depth, light and dark modes and price-alert features very useful when they are trading on the Phillip Nova 2.0.

In summary, the Phillip Nova 2.0 app lets investors trade US stocks, US futures, currencies, gold, oil and other commodities using only one account, at no custody and no platform fee. Investors may view all their positions across multiple asset classes at one glance and all they need is only one Phillip Nova account to manage their diverse portfolio. Investors can now download the Phillip Nova 2.0 app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Hashtag: #PhillipNova #Investment #tradingapp #technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Phillip Nova Phillip Nova (formerly known as Phillip Futures) was inaugurated in 1983 as a member of PhillipCapital Group and is one of the founding clearing members of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading (SGX-DT). We have since grown to become one of the region's top brokerages for the trading of Stocks, CFD, Forex, global Futures and Commodities. The Group has clearing memberships in 21 global exchanges, including APEX, BMD, CME Group exchanges, DGCX, HKEX, ICDX, ICE Singapore, JPX Group exchanges, NSE, TFEX, TOCOM and SGX Group exchanges.

MENAFN09112023003551001712ID1107404662