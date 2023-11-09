Audi SQ5 TFSI: Smooth, Stylish And Swift Sports SUV

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) First launched in 2017 and mildly face-lifted in 2021, the Audi SQ5 is the sportier, but not quite“super” version of Audi's premium mid-size SUV. Evolutionary in relation to its predecessor, the more efficient SQ5 is nevertheless distinctly more athletic and a more eager drive that feels smaller and more agile, despite being slightly larger. Swimming in similar waters as sportier versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jaguar F-Pace and Alfa Romeo Stelvio in size and character, the SQ5 is similarly based on saloon-car derived architecture and five-link suspension.

Built on the same MLB platform as Audi's A4 and A5 saloon, estate and coupe models, the higher riding SQ5 incorporates similarly high aluminium content in construction and suspension components for a lower un-sprung weight and better ride and handling qualities. Tidier and more accurate, focused and sure-footed in driving dynamics than its heavier predecessor, the SQ5 is similar in character to lower riding siblings, and is powered by the same turbocharged 3-litre V6 engine in non-European markets. It also incorporates more extensive and advanced driver assistance and infotainment tech.





Hunkered-down heft





Adopting a distinctly broader design at launch for a more hunkered down aesthetic than its predecessor, the revised second generation however de-emphasises this somewhat, and ditches the dominant metallic horizontal slats for a snoutier black honeycomb mesh grille, and more delineated and vertical foglight elements. That said, and besides other minor front and rear fascia, bumper and light element updates, the face-lifted SQ5 retains the same level waistline, subtly wavy side crease, rakish windscreen angle and confident stance, with its visual rearward bias to its heft seemingly.

With its big grille, squinting headlights, muscular haunches, big bore quad exhaust ports and athletic aesthetic hinting at its sporting potential, the SQ5's performance does not disappoint. Producing 349BHP at a wide 5,400-6,400rpm plateau and 368lb/ft throughout a versatile and easily accessible 1,370-4,500rpm band, the revised SQ5's twin-scroll turbocharged engine output is unchanged and remains brawnier, with broader sweet spots than the supercharged first generation SQ5 of the same displacement. Significantly better 8.7l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency is partly due to improved aerodynamics and engine thermal management.





Quick and capable





With increased torque and slight weight reduction allowing for improved mid-range urge, the second generation is different in delivery style, but is nevertheless responsive from standstill, owing to optimised gas flow paths to reduce turbo lag, and is also eager through to its rev limit. Progressively urgent and underwritten with a near ever-present torque wave, and subtle high-end growl, the face-lifted SQ5's output is unchanged. It has however seemingly been fettled for quicker 4.9-second 0-100km/h acceleration than the 5.4-seconds, circa 2017. Top speed meanwhile remains electronically restricted to 250km/h.

Driving with more car-like finesse, focus and control, the SQ5's new sophisticated five-link suspension lends a more responsive and eager cornering dynamic. Its Quattro four-wheel-drive system provides renowned road-holding levels, but distributes power with a sportier and more agile default 60 per cent rear bias to offset its nose-heavy architecture, given it engine positioned ahead of the front axle. Power allocation can meanwhile alter up to 85 per cent rearwards and 70 per cent frontwards for enhanced agility, stability and traction, while torque vectoring selectively brakes inside wheels for further cornering nimbleness.





Uncluttered comfort





Sportier, tidier and more buttoned down, the SQ5 features quick, meaty and direct steering, and improved understeer threshold when pushed hard into tight corners. Optional adaptive air suspension provides good cornering body control and settled vertical control over imperfections in“dynamic” mode, and a smooth, forgiving ride in“comfort” mode to take the edge off firm low-profile 255/40R21 tyres. The SQ5's smooth, quick-shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox meanwhile features a wide range of ratios to optimise responsiveness, performance, flexibility and refinement, and allows for automatic free-wheeling coasting to further enhance efficiency.

Sporty, stylish and upmarket, the SQ5's clear uncluttered cabin design includes digital“virtual cockpit” instrumentation and quality materials and textures. Its driving position is well-centered and ergonomic, with good visibility, supportive and comfortable seats, and controls within easy reach. With its longer wheelbase providing for better stability and cabin space, the SQ5's cabin room is above average, and includes sliding rear seats for adjustable knee-room, and generous luggage room. Thoroughly well-equipped with convenience, comfort, tech, safety and driver assistance systems, the revised SQ5 also receives a larger, improved infotainment screen.

SPECIFICATIONS



Engine: 3-litre, turbocharged, in-line V6-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 89mm

Valve-train: 24-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Drive-line: self-locking centre differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 349 (354) [260] @5,400-6,400rpm

Specific power: 116/litre

Power-to-weight: 179/tonne (kerb)

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 369 (500) @1,370-4,500rpm

Specific torque: 167Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 257Nm/tonne (kerb)

0-100km/h: 4.9-seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 8.7-litres/100km (estimate)

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Length: 4,682mm

Width: 1,893mm

Height: 1,614mm

Wheelbase: 2,824mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.33

Headroom, F/R: 1059 / 998mm

Shoulder width, F/R: 1466 / 1438mm

Luggage volume, min/max: 550-/1550-litres (estimate)

Kerb weight: 1,945kg

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning Circle: 11

Suspension: Multilink, anti-roll bars, adaptive air suspension

Brakes: Ventilated discs, 350/330mm

Brake calipers, F/R: 6-/1-piston Tyres: 255/40R21



