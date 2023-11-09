KOICA Alumni Association Of Jordan Holds Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ) annual meeting was held on Thursday in Amman with the participation of the Korean Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Dong-gi, and General Director of the Government Procurement Department, Hanadi Al Nabulsi, in addition to 80 participants of KOICA fellowship programme from various ministries and public organisations.



The meeting was commenced by Kim Dong-gi, who expressed the Korean government's commitment to supporting Jordan in its journey of socioeconomic development, and hoped that the experiences shared and the initiatives presented during the meeting would inspire and guide everyone toward a stronger and more profound partnership between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Korea, according to a KOICA Jordan office statement.



During the meeting, five Jordanian officials who had undergone KOICA programmes shared their experiences from different courses related to their work sectors. In 2023, KOICA provided nine training programmes for government officials, aiming to develop human resources and enhance their skills and knowledge to promote professional growth and capacity building.

The meeting was concluded with a presentation from KAAJ 2023 board members, highlighting their activities and emphasising their commitment to playing a significant role in improving the well-being of marginalised groups in Jordan.

KAAJ was founded in 2008 as a platform for over 1,062 participants of KOICA training programmes to sustain and strengthen the close cooperative relationship between Jordan and Korea. The Association has organised numerous philanthropic activities with the aim of local development in Jordan, in cooperation with KOICA Jordan office, the statement concluded.





