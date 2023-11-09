Techmediabreaks ROTH MKM's Upcoming Event To Feature Carefully Curated Public And Private Agtech Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ROTH MKM

(“ROTH”), a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, today announced its upcoming

3rd Annual AgTech Answers Conference

in New York City. The event, scheduled for Nov. 14, 2023, will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the exclusive opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 20 carefully selected public and private AgTech companies, as vetted by ROTH's AgTech research analysts

Brian Wright ,

Gerry Sweeney

and

Scott Fortune . Encompassing a wide range of sub-sectors, including plant nutrition, farmland management, biotech/plant sciences, precision agriculture, and more, the event will feature an engaging panel discussion and one-on-one / small group meetings. The AgTech Answers Conference will also introduce lunch round table discussions and include a global macro market overview with

JC O'Hara , managing director and chief technical strategist at ROTH MKM.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, visit

.

