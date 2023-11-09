Biomednewsbreaks SOHM Inc.'S (SHMN) ABBIE Technology Poised To Make A Difference In The Lives Of Millions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a global generic drug innovator, recently completed the acquisition of a disruptive stem cell technology ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrating Enzyme) and patents from CGA Intellectual Holdings Inc.“[The acquisition] will allow the company to create regenerative medicine and cosmeceutical products for commercialization during the next year. SOHM's acquisition of ABBIE grants it the ability to edit genes of a large number of cell types at different stages in their life cycles, overcoming the limitations of current cell editing and cell engineering technologies, according to the company... SOHM intends to use ABBIE to edit the genes of stem cells that are recognized as the body's foundational building blocks with the ability to change themselves into various function-specific genes. The edited genes would then be inserted into patients' bodies using non-viral vectors to treat damaged organs in conditions such as ischemic heart disease or heart failure... SOHM expects to be able generating revenues immediately through licensing and gene-editing kits that are expected to be available in the third or fourth quarter of next year,” a recent article explains.“ABBIE will soon become a reality and make a difference in the lives of millions of people who suffer from heart disease,” SOHM COO David Aguilar, PhD, is quoted as saying.
To view the full article, visit
About SOHM Inc.
SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SHMN are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09112023000224011066ID1107404522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.