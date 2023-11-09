Biomednewsbreaks SOHM Inc.'S (SHMN) ABBIE Technology Poised To Make A Difference In The Lives Of Millions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a global generic drug innovator, recently completed the acquisition of a disruptive stem cell technology ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrating Enzyme) and patents from CGA Intellectual Holdings Inc.“[The acquisition] will allow the company to create regenerative medicine and cosmeceutical products for commercialization during the next year. SOHM's acquisition of ABBIE grants it the ability to edit genes of a large number of cell types at different stages in their life cycles, overcoming the limitations of current cell editing and cell engineering technologies, according to the company... SOHM intends to use ABBIE to edit the genes of stem cells that are recognized as the body's foundational building blocks with the ability to change themselves into various function-specific genes. The edited genes would then be inserted into patients' bodies using non-viral vectors to treat damaged organs in conditions such as ischemic heart disease or heart failure... SOHM expects to be able generating revenues immediately through licensing and gene-editing kits that are expected to be available in the third or fourth quarter of next year,” a recent article explains.“ABBIE will soon become a reality and make a difference in the lives of millions of people who suffer from heart disease,” SOHM COO David Aguilar, PhD, is quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit



About SOHM Inc.

SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHMN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN