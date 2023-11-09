Investornewsbreaks Seeking Alpha To Serve As Sponsor For Noblecon19

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) today announced that Seeking Alpha , the world's leading investing community, will be a prominent sponsor at NobleCon19 , Noble's 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference. The event is slated to take place Dec. 3-5, 2023, at Florida Atlantic University, College of Business, Executive Education, in Boca Raton, Florida. NobleCon19 will feature 200 public company executives, corporate presentations, breakouts, one-on-one meetings with qualified attendees, provocative panels, and a keynote fireside chat featuring the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, moderated by Noble's Director of Research, Michael Kupinski. As a sponsor, Seeking Alpha will play a significant role in enhancing the conference experience for attendees.

“We are thrilled to have Seeking Alpha on board as a sponsor for NobleCon19,” said Nico P. Pronk, CEO of Noble Capital Markets, the host of NobleCon19.“Their research and analysis tools and resources for the investment community align perfectly with the objectives of our conference. We believe their involvement will enhance the overall event, providing attendees with valuable perspectives and knowledge.”

About Noble Capital Markets Inc.

Noble Capital Markets was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 39 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, visit .

