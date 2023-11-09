Neuroscience Study Shows Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Causes Rapid Changes In Brain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Psychedelic-assisted therapy has the potential to revolutionize mental-health treatments over the next couple of decades. This is an entirely new mode of treatment that involves putting patients under the influence of various hallucinogens to trigger psychedelic experiences, followed by talk therapy. A

recent study

has found that the combination of psychedelics and psychotherapy can induce rapid changes in the brain, potentially resulting in the treatment's high efficacy.

As psychedelic research is still a relatively new field, scientists are constantly studying hallucinogens such as psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) are available in the company's newsroom at



About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:



PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN