France Pledges 100-Mln-Euro Aid To Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) France pledged 100 million euros (106.7 million U.S. dollars) in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza at an international conference here on Thursday.

The conference was held on President Emmanuel Macron's initiative and was attended by heads of state and government as well as by officials from international and regional organizations.

In his speech, Macron stressed the importance of an early“humanitarian pause” in the conflict and urged for efforts towards a ceasefire.

He said France would increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians from 20 million euros to 100 million euros this year.

Prior to the conference, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said that the event would focus on the following goals: actions to promote compliance with international humanitarian law; protection of civilians and humanitarian staff; strengthening of humanitarian access; international humanitarian response in the fields of health, water, energy and food, and mobilization to support the international agencies and organizations active on the ground.

According to the ministry, the delegations were to use the conference as an occasion to set out the initiatives in support of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, such as the deployment of field hospitals and the establishment of humanitarian air and sea corridors. ■

Famagusta Gazette





