Absence Of Workers Costs 6 Pct Of Israeli GDP: Central Bank

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The absence of thousands of workers from their jobs due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has cost the Israeli economy 2.3 billion shekels (around 600 million U.S. dollars) a week, or six percent of the country's weekly GDP, Israel's central bank said on Thursday.

According to the analysis carried out by the bank, about 53 percent of the loss resulted from the absence of some 520,000 working parents due to the shutdown of schools and kindergartens.

About 26 percent loss was caused by the evacuation of some 144,000 workers from their homes in areas at risk, while 21 percent resulted from the extensive recruitment of about 360,000 reserve soldiers.

The analysis said that in the past few days, the costs are showing signs of decreasing thanks to the partial reopening of the education system. ■

