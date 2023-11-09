Cyprus Unveils Plan To Ship Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday outlined his initiative to establish a humanitarian sea corridor to provide aid to the civilian population of Gaza, government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement.

Christodoulides presented the initiative at an international conference in Paris. The conference called by French President Emmanuel Macron was attended by representatives of approximately 80 countries and international organizations.

The marine corridor from Cyprus, the nearest European Union country to the embattled Palestinian enclave, is meant to provide“uninterrupted and safe delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza,” the statement said.

The Cypriot initiative has received significant support at the conference and a specific implementation plan for the initiative has already been ready with immediate, midterm and long-term solutions and technical arrangements, it added.

According to local media reports, Christodoulides said in Paris that an operation center to implement the plan would be based in Larnaca in southern Cyprus, which has a port and an airport. A coordination center is already operating in Larnaca with the participation of personnel from 33 countries.

As there are no ports in Gaza,“we need to identify a zone in the south of Gaza to create a floating port infrastructure,” Christodoulides was quoted by local media as saying.

The president said that the European Commission, Greece, France and the Netherlands have voiced willingness to get involved in the initiative. ■

