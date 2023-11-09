Truist Foundation Announces Support For Unidosus To Expand Signature Workforce Development Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) TAMPA, Fla., November 9, 2023 /3BL/ - Today, Truist Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to UnidosUS , the nation's largest Latine civil rights organization, to support its workforce development goal of transforming the workforce ecosystem to ensure Latines have access to quality jobs with clear pathways to prosperity. UnidosUS will use the grant funding to help expand its Latinx in Business program to three new sites in the Tampa Bay area; Phoenix, Ariz. and Durham, N.C.

The Latinx in Business program builds the capacity of community-based organizations to implement innovative workforce development programs that upskill and reskill jobseekers and small business owners. With this funding, UnidosUS will deepen the technical aspects around access to capital in its digital skills development modules to better inform participants on how to access capital opportunities and other financial services. UnidosUS will work with local community banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), government agencies and local chambers of commerce to ensure they are equipped to advise and share information on the products, services and resources available to those interested in upskilling or starting micro- or small businesses.

“Strengthening communities starts by making sure everyone has the resources they need to thrive,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation.“UnidosUS is dedicated to fostering economic mobility in communities across the U.S., and Truist Foundation is committed to fueling their expansion, ensuring jobseekers across America have the training and skills they need to start or excel in their career.”

Earlier today, Truist Financial Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, Truist Financial Tampa Bay Area Market President Iwan Mohamed, and Truist Foundation Vice President and Director of Governance Renee Villanueva joined UnidosUS Deputy Vice President for Workforce Development and Adult Education Luis Quiñones and Enterprising Latinas Chief Economic Empowerment Strategist Ileana Cintrón to formally announce the grant during an event in Tampa.

“Through the Latinx in Business program, we support current and aspiring Latino entrepreneurs on their journeys to build wealth,” said Mauricio Garcia, senior vice president for Programs at UnidosUS.“We are grateful for this generous grant which will help us expand our work to new markets and give more Latino business owners the resources to expand and grow their business.”

UnidosUS has a long history of offering workforce development programs that upskill and reskill jobseekers and support small business owners. To ensure all community members have an equal opportunity to succeed in the workplace, UnidosUS will continue to work with its network of nearly 300 community-based organizations to deliver high-quality job readiness and sector-based job training programs by providing financial support, culturally and linguistically relevant curricula, programmatic technical assistance and process evaluation.

About UnidosUS

UnidosUS is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that serves as the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Since 1968, we have challenged the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos through our unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico. We believe in an America where economic, political, and social progress is a reality for all Latinos, and we collaborate across communities to achieve it. For more information on UnidosUS, visit unidosus or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives-the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist/Foundation .

