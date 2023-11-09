Electrification: Powering Next-Generation Transportation And Much More

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Eaton's 2022 Sustainability Report

The electrification of more areas of the economy, including transportation, building systems and industry, will drive a substantial increase in power demand by 2050. We help facilitate transport electrification today and collaborate with companies around the globe to innovate the technologies of the future. Learn more .

Eaton pledges to support the Drive to Zero initiative for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

Eaton has endorsed the global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (MHDVs). The initiative is propelled by CALSTART and calls for 30% of new MHDVs to be emissions free by 2030, and 100% of new MHDV trucks to be emissions free by 2040. As part of the agreement, Eaton pledges to work with its industry partners to overcome strategic, political and technical barriers; accelerate zero-emission vehicle production and deployment; and increase investment and economies of scale to make the transition faster and more cost effective. Learn more .

Eaton unveils multiple EV innovations in 2022

Our Breaktor technology is a new advanced circuit protection solution for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that combines the function of fuses, pyro switches and contactors into a single coordinated device. As electric vehicle power levels increase, the Breaktor circuit protection solution solves the ever-increasing coordination challenge between fuses and contactors while offering fast, safe and reliable protection for high-power battery and inverter systems. This circuit protection technology was named a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch. Learn more .

EV reduction gears

Our lightweight, compact EV reduction gears are designed to minimize noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), weight and cost, while maximizing motor efficiency and battery range. EV gearing design and production is part of our complete portfolio of ePowertrain and eMobility solutions, including integrated gear and motor shafts, EV reduction gearing, and EV differentials, all designed to manage the unique torque requirements of EVs. Learn more .

Battery pack vent valves

Our 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for EV batteries is capable of several unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a vehicle's battery pack. Learn more .

