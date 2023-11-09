Bayer To Focus On Food Production And Food Security At COP28

(MENAFN- 3BL) The 28th UN Climate Conference – known also as COP28 – is just around the corner. Food production and food security will be featured prominently at this year's COP... and for good reason: devastating crop losses were apparent this summer, and climate is putting an increasing strain on agriculture.

At the same time, agriculture is also a major contributor to climate change. The only way forward is to radically transform today's farming methods and switch to more sustainable agriculture practices. At Bayer, we're determined to enable regenerative agriculture that uses fewer inputs and delivers benefits to the environment while still increasing productivity and global food production.

Have a read here to learn how we are working towards this mission and transparently tracking our progress along the way.

